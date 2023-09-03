Max Muncy vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .205 with 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks.
- He ranks 136th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Muncy has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 27 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.9%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 44.2% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 51.3% of his games this year (58 of 113), with two or more runs 15 times (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.216
|AVG
|.193
|.362
|OBP
|.302
|.505
|SLG
|.465
|22
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|15
|40
|RBI
|51
|59/42
|K/BB
|68/31
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 141 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Morton (14-10 with a 3.29 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks ninth, 1.361 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 13th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.