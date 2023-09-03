Max Muncy -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .205 with 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Muncy has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 27 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.9%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 44.2% of his games this season, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 51.3% of his games this year (58 of 113), with two or more runs 15 times (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .216 AVG .193 .362 OBP .302 .505 SLG .465 22 XBH 25 17 HR 15 40 RBI 51 59/42 K/BB 68/31 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings