Jason Heyward vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .586 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .259 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 45.1% of his games this season (46 of 102), with at least two hits 19 times (18.6%).
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (21.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.8%).
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.269
|AVG
|.248
|.348
|OBP
|.336
|.537
|SLG
|.403
|18
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|29/16
|K/BB
|26/16
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 14-10 with a 3.29 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.29), 46th in WHIP (1.361), and 13th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
