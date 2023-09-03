The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .586 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .259 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 45.1% of his games this season (46 of 102), with at least two hits 19 times (18.6%).

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (21.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.8%).

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .269 AVG .248 .348 OBP .336 .537 SLG .403 18 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 13 29/16 K/BB 26/16 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings