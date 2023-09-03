On Sunday, James Outman (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 57 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 89th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Outman has recorded a hit in 69 of 125 games this year (55.2%), including 26 multi-hit games (20.8%).

Looking at the 125 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (11.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has had at least one RBI in 27.2% of his games this season (34 of 125), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this year (43.2%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .262 AVG .245 .368 OBP .349 .421 SLG .441 15 XBH 19 7 HR 10 32 RBI 27 74/28 K/BB 77/29 10 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings