James Outman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, James Outman (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
Discover More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 57 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 89th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Outman has recorded a hit in 69 of 125 games this year (55.2%), including 26 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- Looking at the 125 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (11.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 27.2% of his games this season (34 of 125), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 54 times this year (43.2%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.262
|AVG
|.245
|.368
|OBP
|.349
|.421
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|27
|74/28
|K/BB
|77/29
|10
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- The Braves will send Morton (14-10) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 14-10 with a 3.29 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks ninth, 1.361 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 13th.
