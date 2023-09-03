Freddie Freeman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .586.
- He ranks second in batting average, second in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Freeman is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 104 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 55 of those games.
- He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 135), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.5% of his games this season, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored at least once 80 times this season (59.3%), including 28 games with multiple runs (20.7%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.320
|AVG
|.364
|.388
|OBP
|.447
|.542
|SLG
|.632
|37
|XBH
|42
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|50
|53/30
|K/BB
|49/32
|10
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- Morton (14-10) takes the mound for the Braves in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 147 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks ninth, 1.361 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
