Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .586.

He ranks second in batting average, second in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Freeman is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 104 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 55 of those games.

He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 135), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.5% of his games this season, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored at least once 80 times this season (59.3%), including 28 games with multiple runs (20.7%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 65 .320 AVG .364 .388 OBP .447 .542 SLG .632 37 XBH 42 12 HR 13 40 RBI 50 53/30 K/BB 49/32 10 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings