Charlie Morton will try to pick up his 15th victory of the year when his Atlanta Braves (90-45) visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Morton (14-10) for the Braves and Bobby Miller (8-3) for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-10, 3.29 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers are sending Miller (8-3) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.

Miller has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Bobby Miller vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is first in the league with 1279 total hits and first in MLB action with 788 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.502) and are first in all of MLB with 258 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Miller has thrown five innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out five.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (14-10) will take the mound for the Braves, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.29 and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .238 in 26 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Morton has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 39-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.29), 46th in WHIP (1.361), and 13th in K/9 (10.1).

Charlie Morton vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers have scored 759 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They have 1175 hits, 10th in baseball, with 213 home runs (second in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Dodgers in one game, and they have gone 7-for-22 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over five innings.

