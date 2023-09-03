Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Betts has 158 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 78 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .313/.407/.614 slash line on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 183 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .341/.417/.586 on the year.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs, 71 walks and 85 RBI (184 total hits). He has swiped 63 bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.419/.582 on the season.

Acuna will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 87 walks and 112 RBI (135 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .264/.372/.575 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

