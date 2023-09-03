Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Braves on September 3, 2023
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:50 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 158 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 78 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .313/.407/.614 slash line on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 183 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .341/.417/.586 on the year.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs, 71 walks and 85 RBI (184 total hits). He has swiped 63 bases.
- He has a slash line of .337/.419/.582 on the season.
- Acuna will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 87 walks and 112 RBI (135 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .264/.372/.575 so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
