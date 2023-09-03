Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) will take on the Atlanta Braves (90-45) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Dodgers have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-10, 3.29 ERA) vs Bobby Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 122 games this season and won 82 (67.2%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 82-40 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (67.2% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 9-1 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Dodgers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) David Peralta 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +400 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

