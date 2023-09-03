How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts take the field against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.
- Fueled by 491 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers rank ninth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 759 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .340.
- The Dodgers rank 13th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Los Angeles averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.231 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bobby Miller (8-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Merrill Kelly
|8/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-0
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/31/2023
|Braves
|L 8-7
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Spencer Strider
|9/1/2023
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Max Fried
|9/2/2023
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Bryce Elder
|9/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Charlie Morton
|9/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Braxton Garrett
|9/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Eury Pérez
|9/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|Joan Adon
|9/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Jake Irvin
