The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts take the field against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.

Fueled by 491 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank ninth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 759 total runs this season.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .340.

The Dodgers rank 13th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.231 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller (8-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-0 Home Ryan Pepiot Brandon Pfaadt 8/31/2023 Braves L 8-7 Home Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Braves L 6-3 Home Julio Urías Max Fried 9/2/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Bryce Elder 9/3/2023 Braves - Home Bobby Miller Charlie Morton 9/5/2023 Marlins - Away Clayton Kershaw Jesús Luzardo 9/6/2023 Marlins - Away Lance Lynn Braxton Garrett 9/7/2023 Marlins - Away Julio Urías Eury Pérez 9/8/2023 Nationals - Away - Joan Adon 9/9/2023 Nationals - Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin

