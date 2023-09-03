Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Braves, who are listed at -110. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have a 70-40 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.6% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 71-41 record (winning 63.4% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Los Angeles has played in 134 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-50-7).

The Dodgers have put together an 11-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-24 37-28 20-21 62-31 61-32 21-20

