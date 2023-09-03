Sunday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) versus the Atlanta Braves (90-45) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (14-10) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (8-3) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Dodgers were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Los Angeles and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

This year, Los Angeles has won nine of 18 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (759 total, 5.6 per game).

Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

