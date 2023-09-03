The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Braves.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .272 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 112 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.9% of those games.

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has had an RBI in 33 games this year (29.5%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.1% of his games this season (36 of 112), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .275 AVG .270 .312 OBP .302 .438 SLG .362 14 XBH 13 6 HR 1 25 RBI 24 28/8 K/BB 30/10 1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings