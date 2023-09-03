David Peralta vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Braves.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .272 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 112 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.9% of those games.
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has had an RBI in 33 games this year (29.5%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.1% of his games this season (36 of 112), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.6%) he has scored more than once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.275
|AVG
|.270
|.312
|OBP
|.302
|.438
|SLG
|.362
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|24
|28/8
|K/BB
|30/10
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- Morton (14-10) takes the mound for the Braves in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 147 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.29), 46th in WHIP (1.361), and 13th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
