Chris Taylor -- hitting .292 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks.
  • In 52.1% of his 94 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (12.8%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Taylor has an RBI in 25 of 94 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Other Dodgers Players vs the Braves

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 49
.258 AVG .200
.344 OBP .296
.447 SLG .400
14 XBH 12
5 HR 8
18 RBI 22
49/17 K/BB 52/17
8 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
  • Morton (14-10 with a 3.29 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.29), 46th in WHIP (1.361), and 13th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
