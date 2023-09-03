Chris Taylor -- hitting .292 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

In 52.1% of his 94 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (12.8%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Taylor has an RBI in 25 of 94 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Other Dodgers Players vs the Braves

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 49 .258 AVG .200 .344 OBP .296 .447 SLG .400 14 XBH 12 5 HR 8 18 RBI 22 49/17 K/BB 52/17 8 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings