The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .271.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

In 68 of 105 games this year (64.8%) Smith has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (17 of 105), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven in a run in 46 games this year (43.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 58 times this year (55.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .275 AVG .265 .354 OBP .377 .478 SLG .431 18 XBH 19 12 HR 5 37 RBI 29 50/23 K/BB 25/32 0 SB 2

