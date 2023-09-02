The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .271.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
  • In 68 of 105 games this year (64.8%) Smith has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (17 of 105), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has driven in a run in 46 games this year (43.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 58 times this year (55.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 49
.275 AVG .265
.354 OBP .377
.478 SLG .431
18 XBH 19
12 HR 5
37 RBI 29
50/23 K/BB 25/32
0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.50), 27th in WHIP (1.212), and 48th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
