Will Smith vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .271.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- In 68 of 105 games this year (64.8%) Smith has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (17 of 105), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven in a run in 46 games this year (43.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 58 times this year (55.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.275
|AVG
|.265
|.354
|OBP
|.377
|.478
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|29
|50/23
|K/BB
|25/32
|0
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.50), 27th in WHIP (1.212), and 48th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.