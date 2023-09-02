Mookie Betts -- hitting .488 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 158 hits, batting .315 this season with 75 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Betts has had a hit in 100 of 128 games this year (78.1%), including multiple hits 41 times (32.0%).

He has hit a home run in 32 games this season (25.0%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.5% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 61.7% of his games this season (79 of 128), he has scored, and in 30 of those games (23.4%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .339 AVG .293 .431 OBP .389 .694 SLG .547 40 XBH 35 23 HR 15 48 RBI 50 48/37 K/BB 43/40 3 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings