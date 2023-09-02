Mookie Betts -- hitting .488 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts leads Los Angeles with 158 hits, batting .315 this season with 75 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Betts has had a hit in 100 of 128 games this year (78.1%), including multiple hits 41 times (32.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 32 games this season (25.0%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 44.5% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • In 61.7% of his games this season (79 of 128), he has scored, and in 30 of those games (23.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 64
.339 AVG .293
.431 OBP .389
.694 SLG .547
40 XBH 35
23 HR 15
48 RBI 50
48/37 K/BB 43/40
3 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Braves are sending Elder (11-4) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.50), 27th in WHIP (1.212), and 48th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.