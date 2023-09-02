Mookie Betts vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- hitting .488 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 158 hits, batting .315 this season with 75 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Betts has had a hit in 100 of 128 games this year (78.1%), including multiple hits 41 times (32.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 32 games this season (25.0%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.5% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 61.7% of his games this season (79 of 128), he has scored, and in 30 of those games (23.4%) he has scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.339
|AVG
|.293
|.431
|OBP
|.389
|.694
|SLG
|.547
|40
|XBH
|35
|23
|HR
|15
|48
|RBI
|50
|48/37
|K/BB
|43/40
|3
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Braves are sending Elder (11-4) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.50), 27th in WHIP (1.212), and 48th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
