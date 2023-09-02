On Saturday, Miguel Rojas (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks while hitting .223.
  • In 54.5% of his games this year (55 of 101), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (3.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 18.8% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31 of 101 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 48
.221 AVG .226
.282 OBP .278
.331 SLG .271
12 XBH 7
3 HR 0
18 RBI 6
23/13 K/BB 20/11
4 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Elder (11-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 15th, 1.212 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 48th.
