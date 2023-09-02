On Saturday, Miguel Rojas (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks while hitting .223.

In 54.5% of his games this year (55 of 101), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (3.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 18.8% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 of 101 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .221 AVG .226 .282 OBP .278 .331 SLG .271 12 XBH 7 3 HR 0 18 RBI 6 23/13 K/BB 20/11 4 SB 4

