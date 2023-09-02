Miguel Rojas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Miguel Rojas (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks while hitting .223.
- In 54.5% of his games this year (55 of 101), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (3.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 18.8% of his games this year, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 of 101 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.221
|AVG
|.226
|.282
|OBP
|.278
|.331
|SLG
|.271
|12
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/11
|4
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (11-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 15th, 1.212 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 48th.
