Max Muncy vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks while hitting .207.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 135th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in 58 of 112 games this season (51.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this season (49 of 112), with two or more RBI 24 times (21.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 51.8% of his games this year (58 of 112), with two or more runs 15 times (13.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.221
|AVG
|.193
|.370
|OBP
|.302
|.516
|SLG
|.465
|22
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|15
|39
|RBI
|51
|59/42
|K/BB
|68/31
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 15th, 1.212 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 48th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.