Max Muncy -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks while hitting .207.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 135th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
  • Muncy has had a hit in 58 of 112 games this season (51.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this season (49 of 112), with two or more RBI 24 times (21.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 51.8% of his games this year (58 of 112), with two or more runs 15 times (13.4%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 56
.221 AVG .193
.370 OBP .302
.516 SLG .465
22 XBH 25
17 HR 15
39 RBI 51
59/42 K/BB 68/31
0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 15th, 1.212 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 48th.
