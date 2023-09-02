Max Muncy -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium



Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks while hitting .207.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 135th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in 58 of 112 games this season (51.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.9%).

He has hit a home run in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this season (49 of 112), with two or more RBI 24 times (21.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 51.8% of his games this year (58 of 112), with two or more runs 15 times (13.4%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .221 AVG .193 .370 OBP .302 .516 SLG .465 22 XBH 25 17 HR 15 39 RBI 51 59/42 K/BB 68/31 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings