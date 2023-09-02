How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In one of the two matchups on the Ligue 1 slate on Saturday, Stade Rennes and Stade Brest 29 square off at Stade Francis-Le Ble.
Info on how to watch Saturday's Ligue 1 play is included for you.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes (1-2-0) journeys to play Stade Brest 29 (2-0-1) at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (+115)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+220)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch AS Monaco vs RC Lens
RC Lens (0-1-2) travels to take on AS Monaco (2-1-0) at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: AS Monaco (+110)
- Underdog: RC Lens (+220)
- Draw: (+285)
