The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .262.

In 45.5% of his 101 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.9%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 21.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (38.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .275 AVG .248 .355 OBP .336 .550 SLG .403 18 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 13 28/16 K/BB 26/16 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings