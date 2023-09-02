Jason Heyward vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .262.
- In 45.5% of his 101 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.9%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 21.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (38.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.275
|AVG
|.248
|.355
|OBP
|.336
|.550
|SLG
|.403
|18
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|28/16
|K/BB
|26/16
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 15th, 1.212 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
