The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .262.
  • In 45.5% of his 101 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
  • In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.9%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Heyward has picked up an RBI in 21.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 39 times this season (38.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 48
.275 AVG .248
.355 OBP .336
.550 SLG .403
18 XBH 12
9 HR 4
22 RBI 13
28/16 K/BB 26/16
1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 15th, 1.212 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
