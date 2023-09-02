The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Braves.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .256 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 57 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 78th in slugging.

Outman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Outman has recorded a hit in 69 of 124 games this year (55.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (21.0%).

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (11.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Outman has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (27.4%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (12.1%).

In 54 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .267 AVG .245 .374 OBP .349 .429 SLG .441 15 XBH 19 7 HR 10 32 RBI 27 73/28 K/BB 77/29 10 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings