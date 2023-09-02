James Outman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Braves.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .256 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 57 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 78th in slugging.
- Outman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Outman has recorded a hit in 69 of 124 games this year (55.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (11.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (27.4%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (12.1%).
- In 54 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.267
|AVG
|.245
|.374
|OBP
|.349
|.429
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|27
|73/28
|K/BB
|77/29
|10
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Elder (11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.50), 27th in WHIP (1.212), and 48th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
