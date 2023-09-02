On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.707 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .588.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 103 of 134 games this season (76.9%), including 55 multi-hit games (41.0%).

In 23 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (41.8%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (14.9%).

In 80 of 134 games this year, he has scored, and 28 of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 65 .321 AVG .364 .388 OBP .447 .546 SLG .632 37 XBH 42 12 HR 13 40 RBI 50 51/29 K/BB 49/32 10 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings