Freddie Freeman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.707 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .588.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 103 of 134 games this season (76.9%), including 55 multi-hit games (41.0%).
- In 23 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (41.8%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (14.9%).
- In 80 of 134 games this year, he has scored, and 28 of those games included multiple runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|65
|.321
|AVG
|.364
|.388
|OBP
|.447
|.546
|SLG
|.632
|37
|XBH
|42
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|50
|51/29
|K/BB
|49/32
|10
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Elder (11-4) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 15th, 1.212 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
