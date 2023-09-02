Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 2
Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (89-45) into a matchup versus Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET. Acuna is hitting .338, fourth-best in the league, and Freeman ranks second at .342.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (11-4) versus the Dodgers and Bobby Miller (8-3).
Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.00 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
- Miller has six quality starts this season.
- Miller is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.
- He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Bobby Miller vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has a collective .277 batting average, and is first in the league with 1274 total hits and first in MLB action with 784 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.503) and are first in all of MLB with 256 home runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Miller has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .211.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder
- The Braves will hand the ball to Elder (11-4) for his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, a 2.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.212 in 26 games this season.
- He has 14 quality starts in 26 chances this season.
- Elder has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
- The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.50), 27th in WHIP (1.212), and 48th in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Bryce Elder vs. Dodgers
- The Dodgers have scored 757 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 213 home runs, second in the league.
- The Dodgers have gone 7-for-24 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.
