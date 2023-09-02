Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (89-45) into a matchup versus Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET. Acuna is hitting .338, fourth-best in the league, and Freeman ranks second at .342.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (11-4) versus the Dodgers and Bobby Miller (8-3).

Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.00 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.

Miller has six quality starts this season.

Miller is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Bobby Miller vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .277 batting average, and is first in the league with 1274 total hits and first in MLB action with 784 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.503) and are first in all of MLB with 256 home runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Miller has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .211.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will hand the ball to Elder (11-4) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, a 2.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.212 in 26 games this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Elder has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.50), 27th in WHIP (1.212), and 48th in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Bryce Elder vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers have scored 757 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 213 home runs, second in the league.

The Dodgers have gone 7-for-24 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

