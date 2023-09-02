Player props can be found for Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr., among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has put up 158 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 77 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .315/.409/.619 on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 90 RBI (182 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .342/.417/.588 on the season.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 183 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 31 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 63 stolen bases.

He has a .338/.420/.580 slash line so far this year.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .522 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 135 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .266/.373/.579 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

