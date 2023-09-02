Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Braves on September 2, 2023
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:50 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr., among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has put up 158 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 77 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .315/.409/.619 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 90 RBI (182 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashed .342/.417/.588 on the season.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 183 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 31 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 63 stolen bases.
- He has a .338/.420/.580 slash line so far this year.
- Acuna has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .522 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|4-for-5
|4
|1
|5
|8
|2
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has collected 135 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .266/.373/.579 so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.