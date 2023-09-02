When the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) go head to head against the Atlanta Braves (89-45) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, September 2 at 9:10 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers -105 moneyline odds to win. A 10-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Bobby Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Dodgers and Braves matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 121 games this season and won 81 (66.9%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 81-40 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (66.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Braves have a 9-1 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious nine times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 9-1-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Will Smith 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Max Muncy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+105) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.