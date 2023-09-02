Bryce Elder takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET in this third game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.

Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank seventh in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored 757 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .341.

The Dodgers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.21) in the majors this season.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.234 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (8-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.

Miller has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-0 Home Ryan Pepiot Brandon Pfaadt 8/31/2023 Braves L 8-7 Home Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Braves L 6-3 Home Julio Urías Max Fried 9/2/2023 Braves - Home Bobby Miller Bryce Elder 9/3/2023 Braves - Home Bobby Miller Charlie Morton 9/5/2023 Marlins - Away Clayton Kershaw Jesús Luzardo 9/6/2023 Marlins - Away Lance Lynn Braxton Garrett 9/7/2023 Marlins - Away Julio Urías Eury Pérez 9/8/2023 Nationals - Away - Joan Adon

