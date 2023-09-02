Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in the third of a four-game series, on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

The Braves are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Dodgers (-105). The over/under is 10 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 9-1-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have come away with 11 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-8 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of its 133 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 11-8-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-23 37-28 20-21 62-30 61-31 21-20

