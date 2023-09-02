Saturday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (89-45) at 9:10 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (11-4) against the Dodgers and Bobby Miller (8-3).

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.

The Dodgers have won in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has a mark of 9-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.6 runs per game (757 total).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule