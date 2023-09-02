Dodgers vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 2
Saturday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (89-45) at 9:10 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (11-4) against the Dodgers and Bobby Miller (8-3).
Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.
- The Dodgers have won in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Los Angeles has a mark of 9-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.6 runs per game (757 total).
- The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 28
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-4
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|August 29
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|August 30
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-0
|Ryan Pepiot vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 31
|Braves
|L 8-7
|Lance Lynn vs Spencer Strider
|September 1
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Julio Urías vs Max Fried
|September 2
|Braves
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Bryce Elder
|September 3
|Braves
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Charlie Morton
|September 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 6
|@ Marlins
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Braxton Garrett
|September 7
|@ Marlins
|-
|Julio Urías vs Eury Pérez
|September 8
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Joan Adon
