Saturday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (89-45) at 9:10 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (11-4) against the Dodgers and Bobby Miller (8-3).

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers have been favored twice and lost each contest.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.
  • The Dodgers have won in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Los Angeles has a mark of 9-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.6 runs per game (757 total).
  • The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 28 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
August 29 Diamondbacks W 9-1 Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
August 30 Diamondbacks W 7-0 Ryan Pepiot vs Brandon Pfaadt
August 31 Braves L 8-7 Lance Lynn vs Spencer Strider
September 1 Braves L 6-3 Julio Urías vs Max Fried
September 2 Braves - Bobby Miller vs Bryce Elder
September 3 Braves - Bobby Miller vs Charlie Morton
September 5 @ Marlins - Clayton Kershaw vs Jesús Luzardo
September 6 @ Marlins - Lance Lynn vs Braxton Garrett
September 7 @ Marlins - Julio Urías vs Eury Pérez
September 8 @ Nationals - TBA vs Joan Adon

