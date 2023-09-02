David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • Peralta has gotten a hit in 64 of 111 games this season (57.7%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (17.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games this season, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in 33 games this year (29.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 36 games this season (32.4%), including four multi-run games (3.6%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 56
.268 AVG .270
.305 OBP .302
.427 SLG .362
13 XBH 13
6 HR 1
25 RBI 24
28/8 K/BB 30/10
1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Elder (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.50), 27th in WHIP (1.212), and 48th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
