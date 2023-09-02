David Peralta vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 64 of 111 games this season (57.7%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (17.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games this season, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Peralta has driven in a run in 33 games this year (29.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (32.4%), including four multi-run games (3.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.305
|OBP
|.302
|.427
|SLG
|.362
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|24
|28/8
|K/BB
|30/10
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 149 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.50), 27th in WHIP (1.212), and 48th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.