David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 64 of 111 games this season (57.7%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (17.1%).

He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games this season, and 2% of his chances at the plate.

Peralta has driven in a run in 33 games this year (29.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 games this season (32.4%), including four multi-run games (3.6%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .268 AVG .270 .305 OBP .302 .427 SLG .362 13 XBH 13 6 HR 1 25 RBI 24 28/8 K/BB 30/10 1 SB 2

