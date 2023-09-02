On Saturday, Austin Barnes (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .169 with three doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Barnes will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 in his last outings.

This season, Barnes has tallied at least one hit in 22 of 48 games (45.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Barnes has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Dodgers Players vs the Braves

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .194 AVG .143 .275 OBP .197 .236 SLG .186 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 17/7 K/BB 19/4 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings