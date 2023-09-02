Austin Barnes vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Austin Barnes (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .169 with three doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Barnes will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 in his last outings.
- This season, Barnes has tallied at least one hit in 22 of 48 games (45.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Barnes has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
Other Dodgers Players vs the Braves
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.194
|AVG
|.143
|.275
|OBP
|.197
|.236
|SLG
|.186
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|17/7
|K/BB
|19/4
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Elder (11-4) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.50), 27th in WHIP (1.212), and 48th in K/9 (6.4).
