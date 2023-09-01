Will Smith vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Will Smith (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 54 walks while batting .273.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- In 68 of 104 games this year (65.4%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven in a run in 46 games this year (44.2%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (55.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.279
|AVG
|.265
|.356
|OBP
|.377
|.485
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|29
|48/22
|K/BB
|25/32
|0
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Fried (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 2.85 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
