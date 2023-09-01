On Friday, Will Smith (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 54 walks while batting .273.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

In 68 of 104 games this year (65.4%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven in a run in 46 games this year (44.2%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (55.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .279 AVG .265 .356 OBP .377 .485 SLG .431 18 XBH 19 12 HR 5 37 RBI 29 48/22 K/BB 25/32 0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings