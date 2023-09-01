On Friday, Will Smith (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 54 walks while batting .273.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • In 68 of 104 games this year (65.4%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
  • Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has driven in a run in 46 games this year (44.2%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 58 games this season (55.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 49
.279 AVG .265
.356 OBP .377
.485 SLG .431
18 XBH 19
12 HR 5
37 RBI 29
48/22 K/BB 25/32
0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Braves will send Fried (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed a 2.85 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.