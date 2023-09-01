Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Stanford vs. Hawaii Game – Friday, September 1
The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will battle at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Stanford vs. Hawaii?
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Stanford 33, Hawaii 22
- Stanford was listed as the moneyline favorite only one time last season, a game it won.
- The Cardinal never played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- Hawaii was an underdog 11 times last season and won twice.
- Last season, the Rainbow Warriors won two of their 12 games, or 16.7%, when they were the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinal have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Stanford (-3)
- Stanford won twice against the spread last year.
- The Cardinal had no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.
- Against the spread, Hawaii was 9-4-0 last season.
- The Rainbow Warriors had an ATS record of 8-4 as underdogs of 3 points or more last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (55)
- Stanford played six games with over 55 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
- Stanford played in seven games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 55 points.
- Stanford and Hawaii combined to average 13.9 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 55 set for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Stanford
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56
|54.8
|57.3
|Implied Total AVG
|34.8
|33
|36.7
|ATS Record
|2-10-0
|1-5-0
|1-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-5-1
|4-2-0
|2-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-9
|0-4
|1-5
Hawaii
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.5
|57.3
|55.7
|Implied Total AVG
|36.2
|34
|38.8
|ATS Record
|9-4-0
|5-2-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-9-0
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-9
|2-4
|0-5
