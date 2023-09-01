The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will battle at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Stanford vs. Hawaii?

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Stanford 33, Hawaii 22

Stanford 33, Hawaii 22 Stanford was listed as the moneyline favorite only one time last season, a game it won.

The Cardinal never played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Hawaii was an underdog 11 times last season and won twice.

Last season, the Rainbow Warriors won two of their 12 games, or 16.7%, when they were the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Cardinal have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Stanford (-3)



Stanford (-3) Stanford won twice against the spread last year.

The Cardinal had no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.

Against the spread, Hawaii was 9-4-0 last season.

The Rainbow Warriors had an ATS record of 8-4 as underdogs of 3 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55)



Under (55) Stanford played six games with over 55 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Stanford played in seven games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 55 points.

Stanford and Hawaii combined to average 13.9 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 55 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56 54.8 57.3 Implied Total AVG 34.8 33 36.7 ATS Record 2-10-0 1-5-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-1 4-2-0 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-9 0-4 1-5

Hawaii

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 57.3 55.7 Implied Total AVG 36.2 34 38.8 ATS Record 9-4-0 5-2-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-9 2-4 0-5

