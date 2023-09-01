Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3500 as of September 1, the Seattle Seahawks aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +190
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.
- The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it ranked 26th on the other side of the ball with 361.7 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.
- Seattle went 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.
- The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- Smith also ran for 366 yards and one TD.
- Click here to read about Smith's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- In addition, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Should you draft Walker in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- Is Lockett worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- Click here to learn more about Metcalf's 2023 fantasy value!
- Bobby Wagner recorded two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.
Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
Odds are current as of September 1 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.