On Friday, Mookie Betts (.604 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 193 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 158 hits, batting .317 this season with 75 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 78.7% of his 127 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 25.2% of his games in 2023 (32 of 127), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 57 games this year (44.9%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (19.7%).

In 62.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 30 games with multiple runs (23.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .343 AVG .293 .435 OBP .389 .702 SLG .547 40 XBH 35 23 HR 15 48 RBI 50 47/37 K/BB 43/40 3 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings