On Friday, Mookie Betts (.604 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 193 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts leads Los Angeles with 158 hits, batting .317 this season with 75 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 78.7% of his 127 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.3% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 25.2% of his games in 2023 (32 of 127), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts has picked up an RBI in 57 games this year (44.9%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (19.7%).
  • In 62.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 30 games with multiple runs (23.6%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 64
.343 AVG .293
.435 OBP .389
.702 SLG .547
40 XBH 35
23 HR 15
48 RBI 50
47/37 K/BB 43/40
3 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried (5-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.85 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up a 2.85 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
