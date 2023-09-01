Mookie Betts vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Mookie Betts (.604 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 193 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 158 hits, batting .317 this season with 75 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 78.7% of his 127 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 25.2% of his games in 2023 (32 of 127), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 57 games this year (44.9%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (19.7%).
- In 62.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 30 games with multiple runs (23.6%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|64
|.343
|AVG
|.293
|.435
|OBP
|.389
|.702
|SLG
|.547
|40
|XBH
|35
|23
|HR
|15
|48
|RBI
|50
|47/37
|K/BB
|43/40
|3
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (5-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.85 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 2.85 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
