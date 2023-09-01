Miguel Rojas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .222 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- In 54 of 100 games this season (54.0%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (3.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 19 games this season (19.0%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 of 100 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.219
|AVG
|.226
|.281
|OBP
|.278
|.331
|SLG
|.271
|12
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/11
|4
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Fried (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.85, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
