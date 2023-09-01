The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Max Fried

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .222 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

In 54 of 100 games this season (54.0%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (16.0%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (3.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 19 games this season (19.0%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 of 100 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .219 AVG .226 .281 OBP .278 .331 SLG .271 12 XBH 7 3 HR 0 18 RBI 6 23/13 K/BB 20/11 4 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings