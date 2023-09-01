The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .222 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 54 of 100 games this season (54.0%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (3.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 19 games this season (19.0%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 30 of 100 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 48
.219 AVG .226
.281 OBP .278
.331 SLG .271
12 XBH 7
3 HR 0
18 RBI 6
23/13 K/BB 20/11
4 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Braves will send Fried (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.85, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.