Max Muncy vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Max Muncy (.707 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Braves.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .208 with 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 133rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 24th in slugging.
- Muncy is batting .444 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 111 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.0% of those games.
- In 24.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 49 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 21.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 58 of 111 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.225
|AVG
|.193
|.374
|OBP
|.302
|.524
|SLG
|.465
|22
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|15
|39
|RBI
|51
|58/42
|K/BB
|68/31
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Fried (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 2.85 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
