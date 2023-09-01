On Friday, Max Muncy (.707 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Max Fried

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .208 with 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 133rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 24th in slugging.

Muncy is batting .444 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 111 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.0% of those games.

In 24.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven home a run in 49 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 21.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 58 of 111 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .225 AVG .193 .374 OBP .302 .524 SLG .465 22 XBH 25 17 HR 15 39 RBI 51 58/42 K/BB 68/31 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings