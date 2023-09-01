How to Watch the Mariners vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners square off against DJ Stewart and the New York Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Citi Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 10th in MLB play with 173 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Seattle is 12th in MLB, slugging .417.
- The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 640 (4.8 per game).
- The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Seattle's 3.66 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.166).
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets' 173 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- New York is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Mets' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 582 (4.3 per game).
- The Mets have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- New York has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.381 WHIP this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Gilbert is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Gilbert will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.
- In two of his 26 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mets' Kodai Senga (10-7) will make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Senga will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Kyle Muller
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kodai Senga
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
|9/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tylor Megill
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Brandon Williamson
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Hunter Greene
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Chase Silseth
|8/27/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Home
|David Peterson
|Griffin Canning
|8/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Home
|Tylor Megill
|Jon Gray
|8/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|José Quintana
|Andrew Heaney
|8/30/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Home
|Denyi Reyes
|Dane Dunning
|9/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Logan Gilbert
|9/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|David Peterson
|Luis Castillo
|9/3/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Tylor Megill
|Bryan Woo
|9/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|José Quintana
|MacKenzie Gore
|9/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Patrick Corbin
|9/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.