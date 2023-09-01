After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 55 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

Outman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.

Outman has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 123 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 123), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.6% of his games this season, Outman has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.1% of his games this season (53 of 123), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .265 AVG .245 .368 OBP .349 .429 SLG .441 15 XBH 19 7 HR 10 32 RBI 27 72/26 K/BB 77/29 10 SB 4

