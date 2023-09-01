James Outman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 55 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- Outman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 123 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 123), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.6% of his games this season, Outman has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.1% of his games this season (53 of 123), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.265
|AVG
|.245
|.368
|OBP
|.349
|.429
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|27
|72/26
|K/BB
|77/29
|10
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (5-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.85 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 2.85 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
