The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will look to upset the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Cardinal are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Stanford vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawaii vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Hawaii vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Hawaii has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

