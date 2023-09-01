Hawaii vs. Stanford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will look to upset the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Cardinal are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Stanford vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hawaii vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Hawaii vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stanford Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stanford (-3.5)
|60.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Stanford (-3.5)
|60
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Stanford (-3.5)
|59.5
|-166
|+138
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+138
|-167
|Tipico
|Stanford (-4)
|-
|-
|-
Hawaii vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Hawaii has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Rainbow Warriors have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
