The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1) at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Friday, September 1, 2023.

With 434.1 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 20th-worst in the FBS, Stanford was forced to rely on its 93rd-ranked offense (361.6 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season. Hawaii has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 13th-best in points per game (28) and 23rd-best in points allowed per game (35).

Hawaii vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. Stanford Key Statistics (2022)

Hawaii Stanford 342.8 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.6 (100th) 438.2 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.1 (93rd) 137.2 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.3 (118th) 205.5 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.3 (44th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (128th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has thrown for 351 yards on 77.1% passing while recording three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Landon Sims is his team's leading rusher with nine carries for 38 yards, or 38 per game.

Tylan Hines has run for 15 yards across nine attempts.

Pofele Ashlock leads his squad with 127 receiving yards on seven receptions with one touchdown.

Steven McBride has caught seven passes and compiled 98 receiving yards (98 per game) with two touchdowns.

Alex Perry's four catches (on four targets) have netted him 51 yards (51 ypg).

Stanford Stats Leaders (2022)

Tanner McKee recorded a passing stat line last year of 2,947 yards with a 62.1% completion rate (264-for-425), 13 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 245.6 yards per game.

Last year Casey Filkins took 122 rushing attempts for 478 yards (39.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 17 passes for 205 yards (17.1 per game) and collected one TD.

E.J. Smith collected 206 rushing yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Elijah Higgins hauled in 59 catches for 704 yards (58.7 per game) while being targeted 83 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Brycen Tremayne produced last season, catching 38 passes for 490 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 40.8 receiving yards per game.

Benjamin Yurosek's stat line last year: 445 receiving yards, 49 catches, one touchdown, on 66 targets.

