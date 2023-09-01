Oddsmakers give the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) the advantage on Friday, September 1, 2023 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-1). Stanford is favored by 3.5 points. The contest has a 57.5-point over/under.

It was a tough season for Stanford, which ranked 25th-worst in scoring offense (21.3 points per game) and 22nd-worst in scoring defense (32.2 points per game allowed) last year. Things have been going well for Hawaii on both offense and defense, as it is putting up 391 total yards per game (sixth-best) and ceding only 297 total yards per game (fourth-best).

Hawaii vs. Stanford Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Stanford vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Stanford -3.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Rainbow Warriors were an underdog by 3.5 points or more 12 times last year, and covered the spread in eight of those games.

In Hawaii games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Last season, Hawaii won two out of the 11 games, or 18.2%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, Hawaii won two of its 12 games, or 16.7%, when it was the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Dedrick Parson put up big numbers in the running game last season, rushing for 830 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.

In addition to the numbers he generated in the running game, Parson had 30 grabs (on 36 targets) for 171 yards and one touchdown.

Brayden Schager suited up for 13 games last season, and racked up 2,348 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 55.3% completion percentage.

Tylan Hines rushed for 634 yards (48.8 yards per game) and two TDs.

Zion Bowens got 70 targets last season and turned them into 35 receptions (2.7 per game) for 494 yards and four TDs.

With two sacks to go with two TFL, 49 tackles, and one interception in 13 games, Penei Pavihi was a key contributor on defense.

With two interceptions to go with 37 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three passes defended in 13 games, Peter Manuma was a significant contributor on defense last season.

In 13 games, Logan Taylor collected 40 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one interception.

With one TFL, 30 tackles, and three interceptions, Malik Hausman made a big impact on D.

