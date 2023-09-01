Which team is going to come out on top on Friday, September 1, when the Stanford Cardinal and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors go head to head at 11:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Cardinal. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Hawaii vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Stanford (-3) Under (55.5) Stanford 33 Hawaii 22

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.

When it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, Hawaii is 1-0 against the spread.

In Rainbow Warriors one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for the Hawaii this year is 0.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Stanford Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinal have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

The Cardinal had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last season.

Stanford went winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3-point favorites last season.

A total of six of Cardinal games last season hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 55.5 points, 0.5 fewer than the average total in last season's Stanford contests.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Cardinal 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stanford 21.3 32.2 25.2 30.0 17.5 34.3 Hawaii 19.8 34.7 23.9 33.6 15.0 36.0

