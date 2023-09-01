Freddie Freeman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Freddie Freeman (.690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of 1.007, fueled by an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .590. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 102 of 133 games this season, with multiple hits 55 times.
- In 17.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.1% of his games this season, Freeman has notched at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 60.2% of his games this season (80 of 133), with two or more runs 28 times (21.1%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|65
|.321
|AVG
|.364
|.388
|OBP
|.447
|.549
|SLG
|.632
|37
|XBH
|42
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|50
|49/29
|K/BB
|49/32
|10
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Fried (5-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 2.85 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
