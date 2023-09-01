On Friday, Freddie Freeman (.690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of 1.007, fueled by an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .590. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 102 of 133 games this season, with multiple hits 55 times.

In 17.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.1% of his games this season, Freeman has notched at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 60.2% of his games this season (80 of 133), with two or more runs 28 times (21.1%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 65 .321 AVG .364 .388 OBP .447 .549 SLG .632 37 XBH 42 12 HR 13 40 RBI 50 49/29 K/BB 49/32 10 SB 7

