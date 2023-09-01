Marcell Ozuna rides a 10-game hitting streak into the Atlanta Braves' (88-45) game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at Dodger Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (5-1) for the Braves and Julio Urias (11-7) for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers are sending Urias (11-7) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.

Urias is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Urias will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will send Fried (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.85 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .262 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 10 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

