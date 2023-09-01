Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves meet at Dodger Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 158 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 77 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .317/.411/.622 on the season.

Betts will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 31 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 181 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.417/.590 on the year.

Freeman has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Fried Stats

Max Fried (5-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 2 vs. Giants Aug. 20 5.2 9 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1 at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 181 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs, 70 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 62 bases.

He's slashing .337/.419/.574 so far this season.

Acuna has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2 at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 135 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .268/.376/.584 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

