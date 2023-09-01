Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) will square off against the Atlanta Braves (88-45) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, September 1 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (5-1, 2.85 ERA) vs Julio Urias - LAD (11-7, 4.41 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 80, or 66.7%, of the 120 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 73-30 (70.9%).

Atlanta has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 8-2 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Dodgers have been victorious in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Dodgers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160) Will Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+195) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

