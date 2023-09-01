Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Max Fried, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 212 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in the majors with a .462 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers rank ninth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 754 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Dodgers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.229 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (11-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Caleb Ferguson Tanner Houck 8/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 8/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 8/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-0 Home Ryan Pepiot Brandon Pfaadt 8/31/2023 Braves L 8-7 Home Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 9/1/2023 Braves - Home Julio Urías Max Fried 9/2/2023 Braves - Home Bobby Miller Bryce Elder 9/3/2023 Braves - Home Bobby Miller Charlie Morton 9/5/2023 Marlins - Away Lance Lynn Jesús Luzardo 9/6/2023 Marlins - Away Julio Urías Braxton Garrett 9/7/2023 Marlins - Away Julio Urías Eury Pérez

