Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-130). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -130 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Dodgers matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been victorious in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 4-3 in those contests.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 76 of its 132 games with a total.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 11-8-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-22 37-28 20-21 62-29 61-31 21-19

