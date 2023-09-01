Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) and Atlanta Braves (88-45) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on September 1.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (5-1) against the Dodgers and Julio Urias (11-7).

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.
  • The Dodgers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
  • The Dodgers have come away with 11 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This year, Los Angeles has won four of seven games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • The offense for Los Angeles is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 5.7 runs per game (754 total runs).
  • Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 27 @ Red Sox W 7-4 Caleb Ferguson vs Tanner Houck
August 28 Diamondbacks W 7-4 Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
August 29 Diamondbacks W 9-1 Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
August 30 Diamondbacks W 7-0 Ryan Pepiot vs Brandon Pfaadt
August 31 Braves L 8-7 Lance Lynn vs Spencer Strider
September 1 Braves - Julio Urías vs Max Fried
September 2 Braves - Bobby Miller vs Bryce Elder
September 3 Braves - Bobby Miller vs Charlie Morton
September 5 @ Marlins - Lance Lynn vs Jesús Luzardo
September 6 @ Marlins - Julio Urías vs Braxton Garrett
September 7 @ Marlins - Julio Urías vs Eury Pérez

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.