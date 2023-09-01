Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) and Atlanta Braves (88-45) going head to head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on September 1.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (5-1) against the Dodgers and Julio Urias (11-7).

Dodgers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The Dodgers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Dodgers have come away with 11 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Los Angeles has won four of seven games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 5.7 runs per game (754 total runs).

Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

