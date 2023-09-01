The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Taylor has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • In 12 games this season, he has homered (12.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • Taylor has had an RBI in 25 games this year (26.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 49
.264 AVG .200
.347 OBP .296
.457 SLG .400
14 XBH 12
5 HR 8
18 RBI 22
47/16 K/BB 52/17
8 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried (5-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 2.85 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
