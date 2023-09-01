Chris Taylor vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (12.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Taylor has had an RBI in 25 games this year (26.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|49
|.264
|AVG
|.200
|.347
|OBP
|.296
|.457
|SLG
|.400
|14
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|22
|47/16
|K/BB
|52/17
|8
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (5-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 2.85 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
