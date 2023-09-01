The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 12 games this season, he has homered (12.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has had an RBI in 25 games this year (26.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 49 .264 AVG .200 .347 OBP .296 .457 SLG .400 14 XBH 12 5 HR 8 18 RBI 22 47/16 K/BB 52/17 8 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings