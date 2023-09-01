Amed Rosario vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .254 with 23 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
- In 77 of 121 games this year (63.6%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (20.7%).
- In 5.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (32.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (9.9%).
- In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|45
|.240
|AVG
|.207
|.255
|OBP
|.240
|.440
|SLG
|.259
|6
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|17
|4/1
|K/BB
|44/8
|0
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.85 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
