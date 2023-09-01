The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .254 with 23 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

In 77 of 121 games this year (63.6%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (20.7%).

In 5.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (32.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (9.9%).

In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 45 .240 AVG .207 .255 OBP .240 .440 SLG .259 6 XBH 6 2 HR 1 8 RBI 17 4/1 K/BB 44/8 0 SB 2

