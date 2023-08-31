On Thursday, Will Smith (hitting .220 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 54 walks while batting .271.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 103 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.2% of those games.

In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (56.3%), including eight multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .276 AVG .265 .355 OBP .377 .487 SLG .431 18 XBH 19 12 HR 5 37 RBI 29 46/22 K/BB 25/32 0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings