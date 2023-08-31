Will Smith vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Will Smith (hitting .220 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 54 walks while batting .271.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 103 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.2% of those games.
- In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (56.3%), including eight multi-run games (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.276
|AVG
|.265
|.355
|OBP
|.377
|.487
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|29
|46/22
|K/BB
|25/32
|0
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Strider (15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.