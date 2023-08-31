On Thursday, Will Smith (hitting .220 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 54 walks while batting .271.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 103 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.2% of those games.
  • In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 58 games this season (56.3%), including eight multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 49
.276 AVG .265
.355 OBP .377
.487 SLG .431
18 XBH 19
12 HR 5
37 RBI 29
46/22 K/BB 25/32
0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
  • Strider (15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.